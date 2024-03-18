Director Thomas Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares of Fabrinet (FN)

On March 7, 2024, Director Thomas Kelly executed a sale of 10,000 shares of Fabrinet (FN, Financial), according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $222.17 per share, resulting in a total value of $2,221,700.

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and subsystems, industrial lasers, and sensors.

Over the past year, Thomas Kelly has sold a total of 19,735 shares of Fabrinet and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Fabrinet reveals a pattern of 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Fabrinet were trading at $222.17 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.326 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Fabrinet stands at 29.16, which is above both the industry median of 23.59 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.51, with a GF Value of $147.59, indicating that Fabrinet is significantly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

