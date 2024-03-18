Mark Kempa, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH, Financial), has sold 19,965 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20.01 per share, resulting in a total value of $399,699.65.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The company is also currently developing new ships that will further expand its fleet in the coming years.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,665 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last year, with 5 insider sells and 0 insider buys reported.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd were trading at $20.01, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.428 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 70.71, which is above the industry median of 20.615 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This indicates that the stock is trading at a higher multiple compared to its peers and its own historical valuation.

According to the GuruFocus Value, with a share price of $20.01 and a GF Value of $67.71, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.3. This suggests that the stock is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd indicates a pattern of selling among insiders, which could be a point of consideration for current and potential investors.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and may be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs or portfolio diversification strategies.

