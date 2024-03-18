Director James Gentilcore Sells Shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Director James Gentilcore has executed a sale of 2,567 shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG, Financial) on March 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $145.03 per share, resulting in a total value of $372,305.01.

Entegris Inc is a global leader in materials science, with a focus on the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing, and supply of advanced materials and process solutions that enhance the performance and reliability of electronics and semiconductor devices.

Over the past year, the insider, James Gentilcore, has sold a total of 2,567 shares of Entegris Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Entegris Inc were trading at $145.03, giving the company a market capitalization of $20.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 117.12, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 29.225 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.19, with a GF Value of $122.30, indicating that Entegris Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation analysis.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Entegris Inc, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.