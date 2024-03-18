Jonathan Oringer, Executive Chairman and 10% Owner of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK), sold 51,944 shares of the company on March 7, 2024, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $50.99 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $2,648,924.56.

Shutterstock Inc is a global technology company that offers a creative platform for high-quality assets, tools, and services. The company licenses images, video, music, and editorial assets — as well as custom content tailored to a brand's needs. Shutterstock offers a variety of solutions for businesses and individuals to create, manage, and distribute content.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 469,047 shares of Shutterstock Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale further aligns with the trend observed over the past year, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, Shutterstock Inc's shares were trading at $50.99 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.779 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.52, which is lower than the industry median of 21.25 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a price of $50.99 and a GuruFocus Value of $73.09, Shutterstock Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.7, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and diversification strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.