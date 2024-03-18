Georges Antoun, Chief Commercial Officer of First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial), has sold 3,240 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $162.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $525,505.60.

First Solar Inc is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s renewable energy systems protect and enhance the environment.

Over the past year, Georges Antoun has sold a total of 20,386 shares of First Solar Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for First Solar Inc shows a pattern of 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, First Solar Inc shares were trading at $162.19, giving the company a market capitalization of $17.33 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 20.95, which is lower than the industry median of 29.225 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.02, indicating that First Solar Inc was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $158.33. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at First Solar Inc, which aligns with the overall trend of insider sells over the past year.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, supporting the assessment that First Solar Inc is Fairly Valued at the current market price.

