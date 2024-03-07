Waste Connections Inc Director Edward Guillet Sells 2,000 Shares

On March 7, 2024, Edward Guillet, Director of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN), sold 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Waste Connections Inc is an integrated solid waste services company that provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the United States and Canada. The company serves its customers with vertically integrated services from a network of operations, including landfills, transfer stations, waste treatment facilities, and recovery and recycling operations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by Edward Guillet is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 15 insider sells for Waste Connections Inc.

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of Waste Connections Inc were trading at $168.79, resulting in a market capitalization of $43.24 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 56.69, which is above both the industry median of 18.75 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $168.79 and a GF Value of $175.91, Waste Connections Inc is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

