Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor sold 1,050 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial) on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1,415.05 per share, impacting the insider's holdings by -0.09%.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company develops software that enables organizations to analyze internal and external data to make business decisions and to develop mobile apps. Its core product is MicroStrategy 10, which provides a platform for analytics, mobile, and security applications.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 205,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases. The company's insider transaction history shows a total of 86 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,415.05, giving the company a market cap of $25.184 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 58.30, which is higher than the industry median of 27.77 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 5.61, with a GF Value of $252.14, indicating that MicroStrategy Inc is significantly overvalued according to the intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the valuation of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

