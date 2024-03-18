On March 8, 2024, Chief Scientific Officer Pascal Deschatelets sold 69,107 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $62.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $4,297,591.33.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through the inhibition of the complement system at the level of C3.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 172,674 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the last year shows a total of 85 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $62.19 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.318 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.52, with a GuruFocus Value of $119.72, indicating that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc is currently categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

