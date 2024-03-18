Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NYSE:AUB), a financial institution offering a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers, has reported an insider purchase by Director Donald Kimble. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider acquired 7,000 shares of the company on March 8, 2024. Over the past year, the insider's transaction history indicates that Donald Kimble has purchased a total of 7,000 shares and has not sold any shares of the company. This latest transaction reflects the only insider buy for the company over the past year, with no insider sells reported during the same period. On the date of the purchase, shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp were trading at $35.13 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $2.612 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.70, which is above the industry median of 9.4 but below the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $36.88, shows a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95, indicating that Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The insider's decision to increase their holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp provides data for investors to consider, as insider transactions can offer insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and prospects. However, it is important for investors to conduct their own research and consider a wide range of factors when making investment decisions.

