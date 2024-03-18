Insider Michal Handerhan Sells 97,618 Shares of BTCS Inc (BTCS)

Michal Handerhan, COO and 10% Owner of BTCS Inc (BTCS, Financial), has sold 97,618 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1.52 per share, resulting in a total value of $148,379.36.

BTCS Inc is a company that operates in the blockchain technology sector. The company focuses on digital asset ecosystems and provides solutions for the blockchain industry, including digital currency staking, blockchain infrastructure, and digital asset management.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 150,000 shares of BTCS Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period.

The insider transaction history for BTCS Inc shows a pattern of selling activity. There have been no insider buys recorded over the past year, while there have been 4 insider sells in the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of BTCS Inc were trading at $1.52, giving the company a market capitalization of $24.636 million.

The insider's recent transaction follows the trend observed within the company's insider trading activities, suggesting a continuation of the selling pattern by insiders over the past year. Investors often monitor insider buying and selling as it can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

