Sanjay Kalra, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE:PAY), has sold 65,855 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $18.64 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,227,142.40.

Paymentus Holdings Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions. The company's platform is designed to improve the bill payment process for consumers, while also streamlining and reducing costs for billers. Paymentus Holdings Inc offers a range of services including bill presentment, payment processing, and reconciliation across multiple channels.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in a series of transactions, selling a cumulative total of 65,855 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and five insider sells for Paymentus Holdings Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Paymentus Holdings Inc were trading at $18.64, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.58 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 109.58, which is above the industry median of 27.77 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.01, with a GF Value of $18.37, indicating that Paymentus Holdings Inc is modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.