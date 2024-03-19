Insider Sell: EVP/Chief Legal Officer Gwyn Mcneal Sells 2,700 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Article's Main Image

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR), a leading operator of self-storage facilities, has experienced an insider transaction according to recent SEC filings. Gwyn Mcneal, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, sold 2,700 shares of the company on March 8, 2024. The transaction was reported in an SEC Filing, which provides detailed information about insider trades. Gwyn Mcneal has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 2,700 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider selling at Extra Space Storage Inc. The insider transaction history for Extra Space Storage Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, contrasted with 7 insider sells, indicating a tilt towards selling among insiders at the company. On the valuation front, shares of Extra Space Storage Inc were trading at $147.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market cap stands at $31.61 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 30.24, which is above the industry median of 16.835 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. 1767387463988441088.png Considering the stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, Extra Space Storage Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.76, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value. 1767387485836570624.png The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. Extra Space Storage Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and development of self-storage facilities. The company is one of the largest operators of self-storage facilities in the United States, with numerous properties across the country.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

