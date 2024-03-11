On March 11, 2024, David Blackford, a director of M.D.C. Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC), sold 6,200 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the SEC Filing. This sale is part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, where David Blackford has sold a total of 17,376 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

M.D.C. Holdings Inc is a company that operates in the home construction and financial services sectors. The company's main subsidiary, Richmond American Homes, has been building homes for over 40 years and offers new construction homes in multiple states across the USA. M.D.C. Holdings Inc also provides mortgage financing, insurance, and title services through its subsidiaries, HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc., and American Home Title and Escrow Company.

The insider transaction history for M.D.C. Holdings Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 13 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of M.D.C. Holdings Inc were trading at $62.69 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.704 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.87, which is above the industry median of 10.25 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $62.69 and a GuruFocus Value of $36.91, M.D.C. Holdings Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.7, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

