Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY), a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Director Simon Lorne has sold 2,200 shares of the company on March 8, 2024. Simon Lorne, who holds a position at the company, executed the sale at an average price of $426.7 per share, resulting in a transaction amount of approximately $938,740. The insider's sale was made public through an SEC filing, which can be accessed through the following link: SEC Filing. Over the past year, Simon Lorne has engaged in the sale of 2,200 shares of Teledyne Technologies Inc and has not purchased any shares. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Teledyne Technologies Inc stands at $20.13 billion as of the date of the insider sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 22.97, which is slightly lower than the industry median of 23.59 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. Teledyne Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $426.7 on the day of the insider's transaction. The company's stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, indicating that it is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by Director Simon Lorne may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the significance of this insider activity.

