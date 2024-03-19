Gregory Pitts, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Primerica Inc (PRI, Financial), has sold 3,759 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $245.43 per share, resulting in a total value of $922,891.37.

Primerica Inc, a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada, offers products such as term life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products designed to help their clients achieve financial security.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,759 shares of Primerica Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 14 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, Primerica Inc's shares were trading at $245.43, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.581 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 15.51, which is above the industry median of 12.32 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.24, with a GF Value of $198.20, indicating that Primerica Inc is considered modestly overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

