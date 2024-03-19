CoreCivic Inc (NYSE:CXW), a diversified government solutions company providing corrections and detention management, community reentry, and real estate solutions, has reported a significant insider transaction. According to a recent SEC filing, President & CEO Damon Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company on March 8, 2024.

The transaction involved the sale of shares at a price of $14.62 each, resulting in a total value of $738,675.50. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in CoreCivic Inc has been adjusted as per the latest filings.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 97,029 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 16 insider sells for CoreCivic Inc.

On the valuation front, CoreCivic Inc's shares were trading at $14.62 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.674 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.20, which is above both the industry median of 17.83 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that CoreCivic Inc is currently Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value, which is $10.78, suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.36. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling pattern of CoreCivic Inc insiders, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation in comparison to its intrinsic value estimate, as determined by GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often pay close attention to insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. CoreCivic Inc's recent insider activity and valuation metrics may be significant factors for market watchers to consider.

