On March 8, 2024, Duke John Francis JR, President of Titleist Golf Gear, a branch of Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF, Financial), executed a sale of 17,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail within the provided SEC Filing.

Acushnet Holdings Corp is a global leader in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality and excellence. The company's portfolio includes some of the most esteemed brands in golf, including Titleist, known for its golf balls, golf clubs, and other golf gear; FootJoy, a leader in golf wear; and several other brands dedicated to the sport of golf.

Over the past year, the insider, Duke John Francis JR, has sold a total of 27,000 shares and has not made any purchases of Acushnet Holdings Corp stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but 13 insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp were trading at $64.32, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.002 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 21.44, slightly above the industry median of 20.615 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $64.32 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $58.29 results in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that Acushnet Holdings Corp is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider transaction history and the current valuation metrics provide a data-driven snapshot of Acushnet Holdings Corp's stock performance and insider sentiment.

