Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) President and CEO MOORE H LYNN JR sold 3,851 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $422.58 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,627,430.58. Tyler Technologies Inc is a provider of integrated software and technology services to the public sector, including cities, counties, states, and school districts. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that address the complex needs of government entities in areas such as information management, public safety, and finance. Over the past year, MOORE H LYNN JR has sold a total of 43,756 shares of Tyler Technologies Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales at the company, with a total of 35 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year. The insider transaction history suggests a consistent selling trend among insiders at Tyler Technologies Inc. The absence of insider purchases over the same timeframe may be of interest to shareholders and potential investors. In terms of valuation, Tyler Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $422.58 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $18.128 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 110.24, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.77 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.98, with a GF Value of $429.60, indicating that Tyler Technologies Inc is fairly valued based on the GF Value metric. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The consistent pattern of insider sales at Tyler Technologies Inc, particularly from the President and CEO, may be a factor for market participants to consider in their assessment of the company.

