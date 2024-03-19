Scott Goldberg, President of the Consumer Division at CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), sold 9,402 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $26.62 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $250,309.24.

CNO Financial Group Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States, which develop, market, and administer health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products. The company focuses on middle-income working Americans and retirees.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,818 shares of CNO Financial Group Inc and has not made any purchase of shares. The recent sale by Scott Goldberg represents a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for CNO Financial Group Inc shows a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 21 insider sells and only 1 insider buy recorded.

On the valuation front, CNO Financial Group Inc's shares were trading at $26.62 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.924 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 11.13, which is below the industry median of 12.32 but above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a current price of $26.62 and a GF Value of $28.40, CNO Financial Group Inc is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

