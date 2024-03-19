Michael Rippey, the CEO of SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC, Financial), has sold 119,803 shares of the company on March 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $10.93 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $1,309,564.79.

SunCoke Energy Inc is a company specializing in the production of coke, which is a principal raw material for the steel industry. The company also provides coal logistics services through its handling and/or mixing terminals.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 170,128 shares of SunCoke Energy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and four insider sells for the company.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of SunCoke Energy Inc were trading at $10.93, giving the company a market capitalization of $938.296 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 16.72, which is above the industry median of 13.855 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.21, indicating that SunCoke Energy Inc was considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value of $9.05. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important for investors to consider a wide range of factors, including market conditions, company performance, and industry trends, when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

