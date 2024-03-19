Craig Pintoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI), has sold 2,184 shares of the company on March 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

United Rentals Inc is the largest equipment rental company in the world, with an integrated network of rental locations in North America and Europe. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent to a diverse customer base that includes construction and industrial companies, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,184 shares of United Rentals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, contributing to the total of 6 insider sells over the past year, with no insider buys reported in the same period.

On the date of the sale, shares of United Rentals Inc were trading at $659.25, giving the company a market capitalization of $44.635 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 18.81, which is above the industry median of 17.83 and also higher than the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price of $659.25 compared to the GuruFocus Value of $522.11 indicates that United Rentals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sale may provide investors with an insight into the company's valuation and insider sentiment, although it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential future performance of United Rentals Inc's stock.

