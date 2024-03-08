On March 8, 2024, Douglas Miller, the President and Chief Communications Officer of Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS), sold 16,167 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Cars.com Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The platform provides a suite of solutions for dealers and manufacturers to market and sell their cars to consumers, enhancing the car buying and selling experience.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 67,624 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Douglas Miller is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 18 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Cars.com Inc were trading at $18.54, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.182 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.40, which is below the industry median of 16.24 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.07, indicating that Cars.com Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $17.29. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

