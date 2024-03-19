Director Gena Ashe Sells 18,107 Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) experienced a notable insider transaction on March 8, 2024, as disclosed in a recent SEC filing. Director Gena Ashe sold a total of 18,107 shares of the company. This transaction has caught the attention of market observers as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects. GXO Logistics Inc is a leading provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates a highly integrated network of people, technology, and physical assets in 32 countries, with over 100,000 employees and 869 locations. GXO is committed to providing a diverse range of innovative, dynamic, and productive solutions tailored to the unique needs of its customers. Gena Ashe has been active in the market over the past year, selling a cumulative total of 28,633 shares and making no purchases. The recent sale of 18,107 shares is part of this pattern of transactions by the insider. The insider transaction history for GXO Logistics Inc reveals a lack of insider buying over the past year, with zero insider buys recorded. On the other hand, there have been 2 insider sells during the same period, suggesting a trend where insiders are more inclined to sell shares than to acquire them. 1767394744721371136.png On the valuation front, GXO Logistics Inc shares were trading at $50 on the day of the insider's sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $5.874 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.79, which is above the industry median of 14.05 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that GXO Logistics Inc is currently modestly undervalued. With a share price of $50 and a GF Value of $60.75, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.82. 1767394762308087808.png The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by Director Gena Ashe provides market participants with data to consider when evaluating GXO Logistics Inc's stock. While the insider's actions do not necessarily predict future price movements, they do offer a glimpse into the perspective of those with intimate knowledge of the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

