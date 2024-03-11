Q4 2023 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2024 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Q4 2023 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Sam Norton, President and CEO of Overseas Shipholding Group. Sir, please go ahead.



Sam Norton - Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. - President, CEO



Thank you, Jamie. Welcome and thank you for joining our presentation of OCC's fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results and for allowing us to provide commentary on those results and additional color as to the current state of our business and the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.



As usual, I'm joined in this presentation by our CFO, Dick Trueblood. But to start, I would like to direct everyone to the narrative on Pages 2 and 3 of the PowerPoint presentation available on our website regarding forward-looking statements, estimates and other information that may be provided during the course of this call.



Contents of that narrative are an important part