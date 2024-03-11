Q4 2023 Silvercrest Metals Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Eric Fier - SilverCrest Metals Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning and thanks, everyone, for joining. Today, we'll be providing commentary on Q4 and full-year 2023 results, after which we'll be happy to take questions. The slide deck we'll be referring to is available on the website at silvercrestmetals.com under the Investor tab. While these results took a bit longer to get filed than we planned, we are extremely proud of what we've accomplished during 2023 and thank you for your patience in making this announcement.



Before we get started, I'd like to direct you to the forward-looking statement on slide 2. All figures discussed this morning are in US dollars unless otherwise stated, all of the ounce and per ounce references discussed will be based on silver equivalent