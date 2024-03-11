Q4 2023 Assertio Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss the Assertio's fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financials. The news release covering our results for this period is now available on the Investor page of our website at investor.assertiotx.com. I would encourage you to review the release and the tables in conjunction with today's discussion.



With me today are Heather Mason, Interim CEO; Ajay Patel, Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Schwichtenberg, Chief Commercial Officer. In just a moment, Heather will open the remarks and provide an overview of the business. Then, Ajay will cover our financial results and guidance, followed by Paul with an update on our commercial strategies. After that, we will take a few questions from our covering analysts