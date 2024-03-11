Q4 2023 Alto Ingredients Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Alto Ingredients Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, a division of Alliance Advisors. Please go ahead.



Kirsten F. Chapman - Lippert/Heilshorn&Associates - Inc. - MD and Principal



Thank you, Gary, and thank you all for joining us today for the Alto Ingredients Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Results Conference Call. On the call today are President and CEO, Bryon McGregor; and CFO, Rob Olander.



Alto Ingredients issued a press release after the market closed today, providing details of the company's financial results. The company has also prepared a presentation for today's call that is available on the company's website at altoingredients.com. A telephone replay of today's call will be available through March 18, the details which are included in today's press release. A webcast