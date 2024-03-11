Q4 2023 CytomX Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the CytomX Therapeutics Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants on a listen-only mode the speakers' presentation, there will be a question and answer session to ask a question. During the session, you will need to press star one on your telephone.



You will then hear an automated message advising your hand is raised. To withdraw your question, please press star one again. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker for today, Chris Ogden, Senior Vice President, Finance and Accounting. Please go.



Chris Ogden - CytomX Therapeutics Inc - SVP, Finance and Accounting



Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future. They are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict and