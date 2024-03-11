Q4 2023 Beachbody Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Fourth quarter 2023 and full year earnings call.



With me on the call today are Mark Goldston, Executive Chairman of the beach body company power Daimler Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Smith and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you