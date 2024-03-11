Q4 2023 Playstudios Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 11, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to the PlayStudios fourth-quarter and year end 2023 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode.



(Operator Instructions).



I would now like to turn the call over to Samir Jain, Head of Investor Relations and Treasury. Mr. Jean, you may begin.



Samir Jain - Playstudios Inc - Head of Investor Relations and Treasury



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for PlayStudio's fourth quarter and year end 2023 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Chairman and CEO, Andrew Pascal, and our CFO, Scott Peterson.



Before we begin, let me remind you that during the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our SEC filings for a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our future results.



We will also discuss certain non-GAAP