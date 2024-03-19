On March 8, 2024, CEO & President Mikan George Lawrence III of NeueHealth Inc (NYSE:NEUE) sold 12,982 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

NeueHealth Inc is a healthcare company that provides a range of services including direct-to-patient care and value-based care services. The company operates with a focus on delivering high-quality, affordable healthcare through a combination of innovative care models, technology, and a network of healthcare professionals.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $9.31 each, resulting in a total transaction value of approximately $120,846.22. Following this transaction, the insider's total holding in the company has been adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, Mikan George Lawrence III has engaged in significant insider trading activity, selling a total of 433,080 shares and making no purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale continues the trend of insider selling for the company.

The insider transaction history for NeueHealth Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 13 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period. This could be indicative of the insiders' perspectives on the company's stock value and future prospects.

At the time of the sale, NeueHealth Inc had a market capitalization of $64.003 million, with the stock price standing at $9.31 per share.

Investors often monitor insider trading activities as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's potential. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider transactions.

