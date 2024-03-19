On March 8, 2024, Ahn Von, President & CEO, Co-Founder, and 10% Owner of Duolingo Inc (DUOL, Financial), sold 18,104 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the SEC Filing.

Duolingo Inc is an education technology company known for its language learning platform. The company offers a mobile app and website that uses gamification to help users learn various languages. Duolingo's platform is widely accessible and provides language education for millions of users worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider, Ahn Von, has sold a total of 68,311 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Duolingo Inc shows that there have been no insider buys and 57 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Duolingo Inc were trading at $215.45, resulting in a market cap of $9.557 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 654.82, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 27.77 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.27, with a GF Value of $169.91, indicating that Duolingo Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

