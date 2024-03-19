Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF), a specialty retailer that operates stores and direct-to-consumer operations, has experienced a recent insider transaction. According to a SEC Filing on March 8, 2024, Director Kerrii Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys but a total of 28 insider sells for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co were trading at $127.33, resulting in a market capitalization of $5.885 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.14, which is above both the industry median of 18.335 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $44.59, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.86. This suggests that Abercrombie & Fitch Co is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, investors and analysts are encouraged to review the full history of insider trades and the company's latest financial statements.

