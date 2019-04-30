Apr 30, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining this conference call. We will start the Samsung Electro-Mechanics First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. The call will start with a company presentation, followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions). We will now start the company's presentation.



KwangWook Bae - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - VP and Head of Corporate Strategy & Planning Team



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is KwangWook Bae, VP and Head of Planning Team, Head of IR at SEMCO. Thank you for joining our first quarter earnings conference call. Before going into the presentation, I would like to introduce the management who are present. We have Byoung-Jun Lee, the CFO; SVP [Hu Kwanjo], Head of Strategic Marketing; SVP Cheol-Soon Ga, Head of Support Team, Component Solutions division; General Manager [Hyun Eukseo], Module division; and VP Bo Yun Jung of the Substrate Solution division.



From this quarter, in addition to the company-wide and divisional presentation, we will have a separate presentation