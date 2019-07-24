Jul 24, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

KwangWook Bae - Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. - VP and Head of Corporate Strategy & Planning Team



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am KwangWook Bae, VP and Head of the Planning Team, Head of IR at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2019 Q2 Earnings Conference Call.



Before going into the presentation, I'd like to introduce the management who are present. We have Byoung Jun Lee, the CFO; SVP [Hu Kwanjo], Head of Strategic Marketing Center; SVP Cheol-Soon Ga, Head of Support Team, Component Solution division; General Manager [Hyun Eukseo], Head of Support Team, Module Solution division; and VP Bo Yun Jung, Head of Support Team, Substrate Solution division.



Today's call will proceed in the order of, first, the company-wide business results and respective divisional performance, followed by the market trend and outlook for each product and conclude with a Q&A.



Let me first go over the company's earnings overview for Q2 2019. The company's total sales for the second quarter amounted to KRW 1.9577 trillion, down 8% Q-o-Q, but up 8% Y-o-Y. The changes in