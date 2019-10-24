Oct 24, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT

Good afternoon. This is KwangWook Bae, VP, Head of Planning as well as IR at Samsung Electro-Mechanics. Thank you for joining our 2019 third quarter earnings conference call.



We will start via presentation on our third quarter business results as well as divisional results followed by a