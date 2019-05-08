Q1 2019 Hanwha Chemical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT

Sang-Heum Han - Hanwha Chemical Corporation - Head of Corporate Planning Division & Director



Good afternoon. I am Han Sang-Heum, the Head of IR at Hanwha Chemical.



I would now begin the earnings call for the first quarter 2019. First, I'd like to thank the investors, analysts, the press and others who joined this call.



And now I will brief you on the consolidated performance of Q1 and the Q2 outlook of Hanwha Chemical.



Please refer to the earnings presentation deck from the website.



First, earnings. The Q1 sales for consolidated basis decreased by 7.1% Q-on-Q to KRW 2,236.2 billion. This is due to sluggish market conditions of some key petrochemical products, decline in overseas automotive material sales and seasonality in Retail despite increased sales from Photovoltaics.



Consolidated operating profit of Q1 turned into profit recording KRW 98.3 billion. This is mostly because of better spread of petrochemical products from lower raw material price, stronger demand for mono solar cells and base effect from one-off expense recognized in