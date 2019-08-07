Q2 2019 Hanwha Chemical Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT

Sang-Heum Han - Hanwha Chemical Corporation - Head of Corporate Planning Division & Director



Good afternoon. I'm the Head of IR at Hanwha Chemical in Dongguan. Let us commence the Earnings Call of Hanwha Chemical for the Second Quarter of 2019.



I would like to thank the investors, analysts, press and others for joining this call.



Now let me brief you on the Hanwha Chemical 2019 Q2 consolidated performance and Q3 outlook. Please refer to the earnings presentation material released on our website.



First, profits and losses. The second quarter consolidated sales increased by 6.2% Q-on-Q to KRW 2,374.2 billion. Basic Materials sales moved upward. The sales volume increased with extended business days and certain products price going up.



Photovoltaics' sales went up as ASP increased and Process Materials sales grew due to strong sales performance of new car models in the domestic market.



Q2 consolidated operating profit dropped by 0.8% Q-on-Q to KRW 97.6 billion. Basic Materials experienced an increase in raw materials prices and underwent