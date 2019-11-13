Q3 2019 Hanwha Chemical Corp Earnings Call Transcript





009830.KS - Hanwha Solutions Corp

Q3 2019 Hanwha Chemical Corp Earnings Call

Nov 13, 2019 / 05:00AM GMT



Unidentified Company Representative, [1]

Good afternoon. I am [Hak Tang Sak], the Head of Strategy at Hanwha Chemical. I will now begin the earnings call for the third quarter 2019.



I'd like to first thank the investors, analysts, the press and others who joined the call.



Now I will brief you on the consolidated performance of Q3 and the Q4 outlook of Hanwha Chemical. Please refer to the earnings presentation deck from the website.



First, earnings. The Q3 sales for consolidated basis increased by 2.8% Q-on-Q to KRW 2.4412 trillion. Growing shipments and higher ASP in the photovoltaics contributed to the strong performance. Consolidated operating profit of Q3 increased by 56.3% from previous quarter to record KRW 152.4