Q4 2019 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT

Sang-Heum Han - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - Head of Corporate Planning Division & Director



Good afternoon. This is General Manager Han Sang-Heum of IR Communications Department, Strategy Division at Hanwha Solutions. We thank the investors, analysts, press and others for joining this call.



Now let me brief you the consolidated performance of Q4 2019 and the outlook for Q1 2020. Please refer to the presentation material we posted on our website.



First is profit and loss. Consolidated sales for Q4 grew by 0.4% to stand at KRW 2.4517 trillion. Despite weak performance of Chemicals, total sales recorded small increase, thanks to solid performance of PV business. Consolidated operating profit of Q4 declined by about 80% over the last quarter to KRW 30 billion. Although Chemicals was strongly affected the off season and increase in low material price, PV's performance was, on the other hand, more solid, thanks to higher ASP profit -- ASP and profit recognized from downstream business.



EBITDA for the same period was KRW 172.1 billion. On yearly basis, operating