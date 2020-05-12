Q1 2020 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT

Sang-Heum Han - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - Head of Corporate Planning Division



Good afternoon. This is General Manger Sang-Heum Han of Communications Department at Hanwha Solutions Strategy Division.



I'd like to extend my appreciation to the investors, analysts, press and all the others for joining the call today.



Now I'll discuss Hanwha Solutions first quarter earnings and second quarter outlook. Please refer to the supplementary slides posted on the website. Versus profits and losses. Consolidated total revenue for first quarter of 2020 decreased by 8% over the last quarter to KRW 2,248.4 billion, stemmed from low oil prices, the effective prices of major chemical products and downward pressure on PV module ASP.



Consolidated operating income increased by 430% over the last quarter to KRW 159 billion, decrease in feedstock costs for our clinical products driven by lower oil price. The base effect of onetime expense from last quarter for our solar business and strong PV module demand from the U.S., resulted in a big increase in operating income.



