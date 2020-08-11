Q2 2020 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT

Sang-Heum Han - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - Head of Corporate Planning Division



[Interpreted] Hello. I'm Sang-Heum Han from Communication Department of Hanwha Solutions Strategic Department. We would like to thank everyone, including investors, analysts and reporters who attended today's earnings call. Then, I would like to announce second quarter's consolidated performance and third quarter outlook for the Hanwha Solutions. Please refer to the earnings call presentation provided at the home page.



First, it is the overall profit and loss status. Consolidated sales revenue for the second quarter of this year has recorded KRW 1,956.4 billion, which has decreased about 13% from the previous quarter. Due to low oil prices and effect of COVID-19, Chemicals and Photovoltaics segments drop of price for key products have caused a decrease of sales. Consolidated operating profit has recorded KRW 128.5 billion, which has decreased about 23% from the previous quarter. Although Chemicals segment's operating profit has been increased due to drop of raw material price from low oil prices,