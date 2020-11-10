Q3 2020 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 05:00AM GMT

Sang-Heum Han - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - Head of Corporate Planning Division



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. This is General Manager, Sang-Heum Han, in Hanwha Solutions Strategies Division. I'd like to thank everyone, including the investors, analysts and the press for joining our call today.



Today, I'll present Hanwha Solutions' third quarter earnings and fourth quarter outlook. Please refer to the supplementary slides posted on our website.



First, profits and losses. Consolidated total revenue for Q3 increased by 24% for the last quarter to KRW 2,428.4 billion. This stemmed from price increase for key chemical products and increase in PV module shipments.



Consolidated operating income increased by 81% over the last quarter to KRW 233.2 billion. Spread for major chemical products has widened, and the number of key customers for Advanced Materials increased, offsetting the effects from PV module production cost increase and resulting in increased operating income.



Net income for third quarter increased by 29% over the last quarter to KRW 189.7