Hanwha Solutions Rights Offering Conference Call Transcript

Yong Yin Shin - Hanwha Solutions Corp - CFO



I am Yong Yin Shin, current Chief Financial Officer of Hanwha Solutions.



I would now like to begin today's presentation in regards to Hanwha Solutions' paid-in capital increase and new share offering. Please refer to the presentation material provided through our website. First, I would like to start by presenting the details of the capital increase. Allow me to bring your attention to page 4 and 5 of the presentation material.



Today morning, Seoul local time, our Board of Directors have approved a paid-in capital increase of KRW1.2 trillion. The capital increase will be funded through an issuance of newly registered common stocks amounting to a total of 31,414,000 shares. New shares will primarily be allocated to our existing shareholders, followed by a public offering of all remaining that are forfeited. The tentative price of a new share is KRW38,200, which will be finalized on February 29,