May 11, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT
Yong-In Shin - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - CFO
Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Yong-In Shin, current CFO of Hanwha Solutions. First, allow me to thank everyone for joining today's call.
I would now like to present the Q1 2021 earnings from Hanwha Solutions. First, profit and losses. Please turn your attention to Page 9 of the presentation material. On a consolidated basis, fiscal year 2021 Q1 recorded a revenue of KRW 2.4 trillion, a slight decrease quarter-over-quarter despite tailwinds from both increased quantity and sales prices of our petrochemical products. This has been offset by weak solar sales of Q CELLS due to Q1 being seasonally a weak quarter for solar. Operational profit, on the other hand, has improved to 289% quarter-over-quarter to KRW 254.6 billion due to improved profit spreads for key petrochemical products.
Next, balance sheet items. Please turn your attention to Page 10. As our recent capital raise has been concluded in Q1, Q1 total assets have increased KRW 1.87 trillion to KRW 17.14 trillion (sic) [KRW 17.014 trillion] with cash and cash
Q1 2021 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 11, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...