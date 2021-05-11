Q1 2021 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Yong-In Shin - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - CFO



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Yong-In Shin, current CFO of Hanwha Solutions. First, allow me to thank everyone for joining today's call.



I would now like to present the Q1 2021 earnings from Hanwha Solutions. First, profit and losses. Please turn your attention to Page 9 of the presentation material. On a consolidated basis, fiscal year 2021 Q1 recorded a revenue of KRW 2.4 trillion, a slight decrease quarter-over-quarter despite tailwinds from both increased quantity and sales prices of our petrochemical products. This has been offset by weak solar sales of Q CELLS due to Q1 being seasonally a weak quarter for solar. Operational profit, on the other hand, has improved to 289% quarter-over-quarter to KRW 254.6 billion due to improved profit spreads for key petrochemical products.



Next, balance sheet items. Please turn your attention to Page 10. As our recent capital raise has been concluded in Q1, Q1 total assets have increased KRW 1.87 trillion to KRW 17.14 trillion (sic) [KRW 17.014 trillion] with cash and cash