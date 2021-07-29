Q2 2021 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 05:00AM GMT

Yong-In Shin - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - CFO



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I am Yong-In Shin, Chief Financial Officer of Hanwha Solutions. Allow me to begin by thanking everyone for joining today's call.



I would now like to present the Q2 2021 earnings presentation of Hanwha Solutions.



First, profit and losses. Please turn your attention to Page 9 of the presentation material.



On a consolidated basis, Q2 revenue has increased 16% quarter-over-quarter, recording KRW 2.78 trillion. Generation asset down-farming in our Q CELLS Division and price hikes of key petrochemical products were the main contributors behind this increase. Cost spikes of PV raw materials continues to weigh down the profitability of Q CELLS, negatively offsetting favorable margin spreads of our key petrochemical products. As a result, operating profit recorded a 13% quarter-over-quarter decrease, recording KRW 221.1 billion.



Next, allow me to move on to key balance sheet items. I will be referring to Page 10 of the presentation material.



As of