Q4 2021 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT

Sang-Heum Han - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - Head of Corporate Planning Division



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. I am Han Sang-Heum, in charge of IR at Hanwha Solutions. First, I'd like to thank all the participants to the call.



I would now go over the P&L and the general financials of Hanwha Solutions for the period of fourth quarter and the full year 2021. First, on P&L. Please refer to Page 11 of the presentation. The consolidated sales of the Q4 2021 increased by 15% Q-on-Q to KRW 2,963.1 billion, this is largely due to higher sales volume and ASP of Q CELLS and higher price of chemical products. Due to increasing logistics cost pressure from Q CELLS and 2 not one-off expenses of incentives for all divisions worth around KRW 100 billion, the operating profit declined by 53% Q-on-Q to KRW 84.2 billion.



In the net income, due to the narrowing spread of the major products, the aggravating processes and the line change because of the one-off expenses, it turned negative to KRW 172 billion. And please refer to the bottom of the Page 11 for division-specific