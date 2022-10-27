Q3 2022 Hanwha Solutions Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 05:00AM GMT
Yong-In Shin - Hanwha Solutions Corporation - CFO
Good afternoon. I am Shin Yong-In, CFO of Hanwha Solutions. Thank you, everyone, for joining the call. Let me report you on the P&L and financial performance of Hanwha Solutions for the period of third quarter 2022.
First, on P&L. Please refer to Page 8 of the deck. As of third quarter 2022, the consolidated sales declined by 0.7% Q-on-Q to KRW 3,365.7 billion. This is the cause despite higher ASP for Renewable Energy division, the global price of key chemical products fell thus lowering the total sales of Chemical division. Despite challenging external environment, the operating profit increased by 25% Q-on-Q to record KRW 348.4 billion due to higher model ASP for Renewable Energy division and the lower Ocean Freight.
Please refer to the bottom half of Page 8 for detailed performance by division.
Next, on financials. Please turn to Page 9. As of the end of Q3 '22, total asset increased by KRW 3,880.2 billion from the end of the previous year to KRW 23,887.8 billion. Cash and cash equipment increased by
