Q1 2019 OCI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 24, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Taekjoong Kim - OCI Company Ltd - President, CEO & Representative Director



Good afternoon. I'm T.J. Kim, the new CEO of OCI. I promise to constitute to the communicated read of the market and shareholders as this is -- as best I can through IR conference and various opportunities. Let me present the operating results of the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.



Let me start with the consolidated results on Page 4. Consolidated sales revenue in the first quarter dropped by 9% quarter-over-quarter to KRW 642 billion, mainly due to a drop in sales of polysilicon and renewable energy certificates.



Consolidated operating loss was KRW 41 billion. This is due to the continued price weakness in polysilicon as well as some products in Petrochemicals & Carbon Materials division despite improved operating income in the Energy Solution division. The longer regular maintenance of polysilicon plant than planned had a negative impact on the margin.



Income before tax and net income was a loss of a KRW 48 billion and KRW 41 billion, respectively, reducing the loss compared with the