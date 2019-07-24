Q2 2019 OCI Co Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Taekjoong Kim - OCI Company Ltd - President, CEO & Representative Director



Good afternoon. This is T.J. Kim, CEO of OCI. Thank you for joining our earnings for second quarter 2019. Let me start with the operating results. First, I will go over the consolidated results on Page 4.



Consolidated sales revenue in the second quarter was stable, generating KRW 654 billion compared with KRW 642 billion of the previous quarter. Polysilicon sales volume increased than the first quarter, but sales revenue in Petro Chemicals and Chemical Materials and Energy Solutions was lower. Consolidated operating growth narrowed from KRW 40 billion to KRW 20 billion this quarter. The operating income of the Energy Solution division decreased but the